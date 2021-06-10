Education: AMAC Chairman awards N28.7m scholarships to students

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday gave scholarship worth N28.7 million to 1,000 students from the area council, including those studying in various tertiary institutions across the country.

The Chairman, AMAC, Mr Abdullahi Candido, while presenting the scholarship to the beneficiaries at the council secretariat, Abuja, said the awards were for the 2021 academic session.

Candido awarded scholarships to some pupils in some primary schools within the council, who participated in a quiz competition earlier this year.

According to the chairman, the scholarship awards were part of his administration’s commitment to support education and encourage students to excel.

“What is paramount to us is to pay adequate attention to the education of our children. The little we are giving you is to also complement what your parents are doing.

“Even if your parents do not have money to send you to school, please learn some skills so that you can make money to send yourself to school,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Education Department, AMAC, Dr Sheriff Aminu, noted that eligible students were selected from the 12 wards of the council and the application forms were given free.

He added that, of the 1,400 applications received, 1,000 candidates were found eligible and selected for the scholarship awards.

In his remarks, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, President, Abuja Indigenous Students’ Association (AISA), appreciated the chairman for the kind gesture.

He promised that the students on their part would continue to remain good ambassadors of the council anywhere they found themselves.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Ayuba Ishaya, an MSc student, thanked the chairman for his scholarship, stressing that it would go a long way in helping his academic pursuit. (NAN)