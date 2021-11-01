Educate Nigerians  to embrace peace, CAN leader urges religious heads

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East Zone, has urged religious heads to educate Nigerians to embrace tranquility for better life, society and good governance.

Abraham Nwali, the zonal Chairman, gave the advice on Sunday during a Thanksgiving ceremony in honour of the chairman at St Paul Parish Onuebonyi in Abakaliki.

Nwali who is also Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters, said that enlightenment of politicians and other Nigerians to adopt the social course and ways to handle conflicts would bring calmness to the zone.

“Men of God must wake up from sleep and advise politicians and other Nigerians on the need to embrace peace.

“This is the hour we all must go back to God for forgiveness because we cannot do much without him,” he said.

The Clergyman urged Christian faithful to adopt humanitarian services and services for God, saying “this is the secret to success.” (NAN)

