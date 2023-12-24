Edu set to launch grant for poor, vulnerable groups in Cross River

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has unveiled plans to launch grant for poor and vulnerable groups in Cross River State.

Dr. Edu revealed this on Saturday when she graced the 15th coronation anniversary of the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, which also coincided with the annual Utomo Obong festival.

The twin events were held at Adiabo, the country home of the revered first-class Efik monarch in Cross River State.

Speaking at the colourful event, Dr Edu described the Utomo Obong festival as a classy celebration of the rich Efik cultural heritage and congratulated the Obong on his 15th coronation anniversary as well as for the success of the festival.

“I’m happy to be here in Calabar to attend the Uthum Obong for 2023.

Our king, the Obong of Calabar, is an A-class king, he is father to all his subjects and he brings together all his people, the different clans and indeed every well-wisher who wishes Cross River State well and who wishes his kingdom well too.

“We’re here to share culture. We’re here to share a good time, and we’re here to share a renewed hope for the people of Cross River State and the kingdom of Calabar. So from the President, President Bola Tinubu, from me Betta Edu and from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Property Alleviation, we wish the Obong of Calabar more success, long life and a peaceful reign as we all collaborate to pursue peace and development of Cross River State and Nigeria”, the Minister said.

She reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to stamp out poverty in the country and usher in a refreshing dawn for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

According to her, Cross River is dear to the President’s heart hence the federal government through her Ministry will on Christmas day flag off grants for the very Poor, vulnerable groups in the state in partnership with the Cross River State Government.

In Her words: “President Tinubu has directed that smiles be put on the faces of the poor and vulnerable in the grassroots this Christmas season, so we’ve put together names of vulnerable groups in Cross River and we’re beginning with those in the Southern Senatorial District. The flag-off will be at Millennium Park on Christmas Day.

“These funds that will be put in their pockets will help them to start micro-businesses that can go a long way in sustaining their family and pull them out of poverty. President Bola Tinubu has a full package for Cross River state and other states in the country, which will be unveiled through out Next year”

The Minister stated that her Ministry has a checklist of would-be beneficiaries of the scheme having reached out through the traditional rulers, to all the communities the wards, the villages and people to select those who met the criteria inline with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

