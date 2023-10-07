Edu meets with rescued Federal University Gusau students, assures them of FG’s immediate humanitarian assistance

By Chimezie Godfrey

Emotions ran high Thursday when the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu met with the rescued students of the Federal University Gusau and assured them of improved security and immediate humanitarian response to support their recovery process.

Dare-devil bandits had recently struck at the University and kidnapped twenty five (25) female students in their hostels. However, sixteen of them have been rescued by security forces.

Speaking when she took the message of Renewed Hope to the Management and Students of the Federal University of Gusau, in company of the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, the Minister said President Ahmed Bola Tinubu was concerned by the unfortunate incident adding that he would ensure the safe return of the remaining students.

Edu who personally interacted with some of the rescued students one after the other, said both Federal and State government are working together to improve Security in Zamfara State in particular and Northwest in general.

According to her, “I bring you the assurance of the President, that those remaining students will be back. The President has put in place a security architecture in collaboration with Zamfara State government that will safeguards lives and property.

She said one of the eight-point agenda of President Tinubu and indeed the primary agenda of government is Security and the welfare of its people.

“I want to assure you that our children, our students will come back home and get back to school to continue their education.”

“The President has assured us of improved security across the country to reduce humanitarian crises and eradicate multi-dimensional poverty, we hope that very soon, the remaining nine students in captivity will soon be released.

“For the students, do not be deterred by the incident and continue to pursue your education, where necessary, we will ensure their full rehabilitation and reintegration to enable them continue their studies. Our President believes in Education, he has made provision for Student Loans and Scholarships to assist the education of young people.

On his part, Governor Lawal commended Dr. Edu for taking the pains “to visit us over the ugly incident that happened 10 days ago.”

The Governor assured that the State Government will continue in its efforts to work with the Federal Government to create a conducive learning environment and will also do its best to protect the lives and properties of the people which is the primary function of government.

Lawal who said Zamfara Needs help from the federal government, said the coming of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister was an indication of a better collaboration from the federal government led by President Tinubu.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Gusau, Professor Muazu Abubakar Gusau, said the management of the university was delighted to receive the Minister at this trying time.

Professor Gusau, recounted the ordeals the institution has encountered in the hands of bandits in times past even before this administration and called for increased security for the institution.

The VC appealed to Dr. Edu to factor in the University in her Ministry’s several intervention schemes.

The institution Student Union Representatives led by Comrade Bello Aliyu, Commended the Minister for visiting them in their trying period, asking that the students should be accommodated in the National Social Investment Programmes of the Federal government. The victims of the incident also met with the Minister who is supporting them directly and will provide for some psychosocial therapy to help with quick recovery and reintegration.

