Edu: Ambassador hails Tinubu’s head-hunting capacity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been described as a government that knows how to head-hunt and harvest intellectual professionals imbued with the Renewed Hope road-map on poverty alleviation and humanitarian challenges not only in Nigeria but on the continent of Africa.

Nigeria Ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands,Dr Eniola Ajayi, made this known when she received the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,Dr Betta Edu and her entourage to the ‘Nigeria House’ in the Hague.

The Envoy said the presentation of the Minister at the ‘Rabat Process Thematic Meeting’ On Migration,Youth and Development clearly shown she is a ’round peg in a round hole’

Ambassador Eniola said Edu, spoke growly of President Tinubu’s policy framework on The to reducing Humanitarian crises and multi-dimensional Poverty in Nigeria and his efforts to tackle the causes from the tap-root which includes illegal migration among the youths.

According to her, “The government and people of Netherlands have confided in me how proud they were seeing the Minister addressing all issues raised one after the other; they were impressed and they promised to spread the message.

“That is Netherlands for you, they don’t pretend, they will spread the message as they see it either way,but in this case they have told me how impressed they were with the Nigerian government over President Tinubu and Dr Edu’s efforts to curb illegal migration and reduce humanitarian and poverty crises in Nigeria.

“The minister was smart and quick in uptake and able to articulate her position very clearly and firmly.

“It is really good to see how happy and impressed the government of Netherlands and its people were.

“The minister’s ability to grasp issues and articulate Nigeria’s Position and explain all the giant strides and road map of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to get youths gainfully employed in all part of the Country was superlative.

” I have no doubt that Nigeria will have a tangible take away from the Rabat Process Meeting,that I have seen already”

Responding, Dr Edu thanked the Ambassador and her team for the warmth reception accorded her and her entourage upon their arrival at Amsterdam and Hague,saying the Renewed Hope Hospitality was uncommon.

She said the Ambassador’s discipline and strict adherence to due process was worthy of emulation as the image carrier of Nigeria in the kingdom of Netherlands.

The entourage of the Minister to the ‘Nigeria House’ included, the Honourable National Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon.Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, Ambassador Catherine Udida,Mr Valentine Ezulu, Abubakar Suleiman and other top government functionaries.

