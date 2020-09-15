Edo,Ondo: UK threatens to impose travel restrictions, other measures on individuals

Share the news













The United Kingdom said Tuesday has reiterated her “strong stand against election-related violence” as Nigeria prepares for gubernatorial polls in Edo and Ondo States

A statement tweeted by the British High said, “The UK takes a strong stand against election-related violence and just as we did in the general election in 2019, we will continue to take action against individuals we identify as being responsible for violence during elections.

The statement further said the UK may impose travel restrictions among other measures on those identified to be responsible for violence.

According to the High Commission, “This could include restrictions on their eligibility to travel to the UK, restrictions on access to UK-based assets or prosecution under international law.”

As we all rebuild from #COVID19, countries must continue to embrace the tenets of #Democracy – Transparency, responsiveness & Accountability. We look forward to seeing peaceful #Edo and #Ondo states elections, where the mandate of the people is respected and protected. pic.twitter.com/qfK1a4xnCh — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) September 15, 2020