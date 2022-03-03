Edo will soon become strongest PDP base in Nigeria- Chieftain

By Deborah Coker

Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo e-registration committee on Wednesday said that the state was fast becoming the strongest PDP base in Nigeria.

Adjoto, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Thursday, said that this was on account of the unprecedented success recorded in the ongoing PDP e-registration exercise.

He disclosed that so far the party has recorded 516,000 memberships via its e-registration, adding that even at that, the website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people.

He also said given the huge electoral consciousness of Edo people as typified in the party’s e-registration exercise, Edo was set to impact on the forthcoming National Elections.

“It will interest you to know that 516,000 residents of the state have registered to be members of our great party the PDP, here in Edo.

“This figure accounts for more than 10 per cent of the state population.

“These are real time registrants whose records are verifiable and accessible to members of the public. No other political party can brag to relish this feat.

“As we speak, after 516,000 entries, the e-registration website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people, a clear testament that the sterling performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki is endearing the party to our people.

“Giving the huge electoral consciousness of Edo people as typified in our party e-registration exercise, Edo is set as a catalyst to impact the forthcoming National Elections”, he said

Adjoto, a former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, also disclosed that a number of the ruling party’s heavyweights have approached him to express their interest to join PDP.

He gave the assurance that the 1 million party membership drive in the state was obviously achievable if the present momentum continued.

Adjoto said that so far Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area has recorded the highest number of registrants with 189,931 registrants.

He added that Ikpoba-Okha is closely followed by Oredo Local Government Area with 86, 281, and then Akoko-Edo Local Government Area with 42, 553 registrants.

“In Egor Local Government Area, we so far have 25, 000 e-registrants, Uhumwonde 6, 389 e-registrants, Ovia North East 13, 087, Ovia South West 15, 708 and Owan East 15, 104.

“Similarly so far we have recorded 6, 912 e-registrants in Owan West Local Government Area, Esan North East 8, 639, Esan South East 13, 876, Esan West 15, 550 and Esan Central 8, 635.

“For Etsako West Local Government Area we have so far recorded 28, 620 e-registrants, Etsako East 15, 693, Etsako Central 8, 423, Igueben 6, 246 and Orhionmwon 9, 343”, Adjoto said.

He further disclosed that the party had 1,778 active agents across the state for the e-registration exercise. (NAN)

