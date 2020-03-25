Edo: We’ll boycott elections if… – Group

Edo Committee of Muslims and Stakeholders (EDOCOMS 2020) has disclosed that the Muslims community in Edo State would boycott the November 2020 governorship election in the state if all candidates do not pick a Muslim as a deputy governorship candidate.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja in a world press conference in Abuja, president of the group, Mallam Suleman Alasan said “it is a fact that Muslims constitute a sizable minority in Edo State and it is palpably clear that this situation is neither an accident of history nor error of omission”.

But rather, a calculated attempt on the part of the leadership of our state to subjugate, undermine and relegate the Muslim population to the background, by means of divide and rule subterfuge.

“We the Edo Committee of Muslims 2020 have decided to take our destiny in our hands. We shall no longer put up with this marginalisation, oppression, depression, suppression and repression of Muslims in Edo State,” he said.

Speaking on the resolutions of the group, Alasan said they resolved that “come November 2020, a Muslim will be sworn in as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

“That we are calling on fellow Muslims within and without Edo State to rally behind our battle cry of No Muslim No Vote.

“That all candidates for governor understand that we shall not, cannot and will not support a Christian/Christian ticket. Not this time.

“We cannot be wished away in the calculation for Edo 2020. We will clearly demonstrate that we will not just bark, we take a deep bite.

He said the group would pay the price, bear the burden, support any friend and oppose any foe to ensure the succeed in their endeavour. (NAN)

