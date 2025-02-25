Edo: Tribunal reserves judgment in Action Alliance’s petition against Okpebholo

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Edo on Tuesday in Abuja, reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the outcome

By Wandoo Sombo

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Edo on Tuesday in Abuja, reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three member tribunal said that a date for the judgment would be communicated to the parties and counsels.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that, at the resumed hearing of the petition on Tuesday, counsels adopted their written addresses.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mr Adewale Adebayo prayed the court to uphold all the arguments and submissions made on behalf of his client and grant his prayers.

On their part, counsels to APC, Mr Anthony Umeri, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Mr Dike Udenna and Gov. Monday Okpebholo, Ms Linda Chuba-Ikpeazu all prayed the court to dismiss the petition.

They asked the court to dismiss the petition on grounds that it was an abuse of court process just as it was lacking in merit.

NAN reports that usually, petitions are jointly filed by the parties and their candidates but in this case, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adekunle Omoaje filed a solo petition behalf of AA.

He told the trubunal that his petition was premised on the fact that INEC failed to recognise the candidate of the party nominated for the governorship election in Edo.

He also said that INEC failed to recognise him as the National Chairman of the party despite the fact that he secured judgment to that effect.

Omoaje maintained that his petition was as a result of the exclusion of his candidate and urged the tribunal to recognise him as the national chairman of AA.(NAN)