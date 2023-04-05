Edo: Tribunal receives, grants  12 exparte motions

By Imelda Osayande

The Edo Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday received and granted 12 exparte motion requests at its sitting in Benin.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three- man panel, headed by Justice Yusuf Mohammed, granted the motions.

The motions included three substituted services for Senate seats, six for the Federal Constituency seats and three for the State House of Assembly seats

The three motions for the state House of Assembly seats were for the Ikpoba-Okha state constituency won by Mr Asonsere Friday of the PDP as first respondent, while INEC and PDP were second and third respondents.

The petitioner was Labour Party’s Mrs Isoken Tongo.

Labour party’s Idemudia Jegede also got his experte motion for substituted service in Uhunmwonde state constituency seat against Mr Osamwonyi Kaycee as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third.

The third EDHA experte motion granted was for Mr Vincent Uwadiae of the APC in Ovia North-East state constituency against Mr Andrew Osadolor as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third respondents.

All three EDHA motions are prelude to the actual suits which are yet to be filed.

However, the granted motions would enable parties obtain and make photocopies of certified true copies of INEC documents, BVAS, ballot papers, Form EC8A and other documents. (NAN)