Edo: Tribunal dismisses Okhuarobo, PDP’s petition against LP lawmaker

By Imelda Osayande

The Election Petition Tribunal in Benin on Thursday dismissed the petition by Mr Okhuarobo Henry of the PDP against the INEC’s declaration of Mr Omoruyi Murphy Osaro of LP as winner of the Feb. 25 Egor/Ikpoba Federal Constituency election of Edo.

Delivering the unanimous judgment in Suit NO: EPT/ED/HR/06/ 2023, Justice O.A. Chijioke, who read the judgment, held that the petitioners failed to prove their case, and therefore, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

The Petitioners, Henry and PDP had approached the tribunal to challenge the election of the first respondent, on the ground that he Osaro was not qualified to contest the election.

The petitioners also claimed that there was non compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, in the conduct of the election and that the Labour Party had no candidate in the election.

However, the Justice Chijioke led petition panel, resolved all the grounds against Okhuarobo, and averred that the petitioner merely dumped the documents on the tribunal without any probative value. (NAN)

