Edo Train Attack: Security operatives rescue 6 kidnap victims

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Edo Government has announced the rescue of six of the 31 train passengers abducted on Saturday at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.



The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.



According to Nehikhare, the rescued persons included a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother and her baby, a 6-year-old girl and her two siblings – aged two and five.

He commended the rescue team in the bush and their support staff that were working tirelessly to ensure the victims were rescued and reunited with their families.



“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.



“As events unfold, be assured that we will keep you posted,” the commissioner said.



He called for the support of all the stakeholders, particularly the media.



He urged the media “to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims, who are already in distress,” he said.



He assured Edo people and relations of the remaining victims of their safe return, saying that “operation bush combing continues.”



NAN reports that one of the 32 passengers, who escaped from the hoodlums, is assisting the security operatives in their rescue operation. (NAN)