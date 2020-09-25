Edo Trade Fair begins Nov. 27

Edo Government is targeting local technologies, talents and agricultural products at its 2020 Trade Fair to begin on Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.
Mr John Imalingmhe, Director General, Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.
Imalingmhe told NAN that preparations were in top gear to get massive participation for the fair amidst adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.
“Preparation for the trade fair is on and we are canvassing participation within and outside the state.
“We are happy that the trade fair will be free for everyone to participate and exhibit their goods and we are getting responses from different people we have reached out to,” he said.
Imalingmhe, also Secretary, 2020 Edo Trade Fair Planning Committee, said the fair would offer an opportunity for people to buy goods at cheaper prices and promote Made-in-Nigeria goods.
“It is a domestic fair, we are looking at local technology, local talents and local agricultural products. We want to look inwards and grow our economy.
“We are targeting major manufacturers and distributors of local products to sell at reduced prices and the fair is also open to foreign participation,” Imalingmhe said.
NAN reports that the trade fair is themed: “Turning Global Economy to New Opportunities through Collaboration.” (NAN)
