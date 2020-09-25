Edo Trade Fair begins Nov. 27

Edo Government is targeting local technologies, talents and agricultural products at its 2020 Trade Fair to begin on Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

Mr John Imalingmhe, Director General, Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Imalingmhe told NAN that preparations were in top gear to get massive participation for the fair amidst adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Preparation for the trade fair is on and we are canvassing participation within and outside the state.

“We are happy that the trade fair will be free for everyone to participate and exhibit their goods and we are getting responses from different people we have reached out to,” he said.