Edo: titanic battle ahead as Ize-Iyamu clinches APC guber ticket

June 22, 2020 Editor Featured, News, Security 0

Pastor  Osagie  Ize-Iyamu has clinched the  All Progressives Congress,(APC) gubernatorial ticket for Edo State.

Imo State Governor,Senator Hope Uzodinma  who is the chairman of  the APC Primary Election Committee announced the emergence of Ize -Iyamu on Monday.

The committee chairman said  all other aspirants had stepped down before the primary election.He nonetheless averred  that the primary election  still had to be conducted as an essential part of the process in line with the rules of the game stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It could be recalled that Edo APC had been torn apart by the battle for the gubernatorial ticket.Incumbent Governor Obaseki who felt shortchanged after he was disqualified  by the APC screening committee has defected to Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

If Obaseki secures the PDP ticket, then, the forthcoming election will be a titanic battle between Ize-Iyamu and the incumbent. Whether Adams Oshiomhole can indeed make the APC candidate defeat an incumbent governor -though possible according  his supporters-  remains to be seen.


