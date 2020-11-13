Edo summit provides opportunities to expose state’s capabilities – Ighodaro

The Chairman, Edo Investment Summit `Alaghodaro 2020’, Mr Asue Ighodalo, on Friday said the Summit would enable the state to showcase its entrepreneurial capabilities to the world.

Ighodalo made the remarks while delivering a speech at the 2020 Edo summit in Benin.

He said the summit would also create a platform for creative brain storming and settling in transformative ideals that would enhance and strengthen the state’s social and economic policies in the next four years.

According to him, the summit allows the public sector to engage with private sector leaders, civil society, and traditional rulers on the best way forward to make the state an economic power.

“And the best place to live, in the best possible time. The summit provides an opportunity to expose the potentialities of our state and the vast resources we have made to the rest of the world.