Edo summit provides opportunities to expose state’s capabilities – Ighodaro

The Chairman, Edo Investment Summit `Alaghodaro 2020’, Mr Asue Ighodalo, on Friday said the Summit would enable the state to showcase its entrepreneurial capabilities to the world.
Ighodalo made the remarks while delivering a speech at the 2020 Edo summit in Benin.
He said the summit would also create a platform for creative brain storming and settling in transformative ideals that would enhance and strengthen the state’s social and economic policies in the next four years.
According to him, the summit allows the public sector to engage with private sector leaders, civil society, and traditional rulers on the best way forward to make the state an economic power.
“And the best place to live, in the best possible time. The summit provides an opportunity to expose the potentialities of our state and the vast resources we have made to the rest of the world.
“All our previous three summits have produced strong articulated recommendation to support government in its development agenda.
“The Alaghodaro summit is now one of the best attended summits in Nigeria because of the impact of its implemented recommendations,” he said.
Ighodalo said that in repositioning Edo as one of the top five sub-national economic in Nigeria within four years, it was expected that Edo would be number one sub-national economy in Nigeria by November 2024.
He commended the state government for providing the platform for stakeholders’ consultation and participation in generating ideals towards the development of the state.
Some of the dignitaries at the event include, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, former State Secretary to Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie and President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata.
Others are the Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun and the state Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Anselm Ojezua, among others. (NAN)
