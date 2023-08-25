Edo students laud Obaseki for infrastructure development

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Edo State students have commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for the ongoing infrastructure development in the state.

The National President, National Association of Edo State Students (NAESS), Mr Aliu Emmanuel, made the commendation when

he led his executive members on a visit to the governor, on Friday in Government House, Benin.

Emmanuel, who appreciated the restoration of sanity to the state, urged Edo people to support the governor in the sustenance of the good work being manifested everywhere in the state.

“We can see what has been done in the Secretariat building along Sapele road.

“Just look at the beautiful conference hall of the Secretariat building where we are being received today,” he noted.

According to him, “the association made up of all Edo student indigenes in the tertiary institutions across the country and abroad is ready to support any government that has the people at heart.

“We were elected on May 6 this year, as the students umbrella body saddled with the affairs of Edo indigenes.

“And one of our goals is to correct the errors of the past and restore the robust relationship that used to exist with the state government.”

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Eire Ifueko Alufohai, urged the students to be focused on the welfare of the Edo child, being the objective of the association.

“You are to stand for the welfare of the students and for the welfare of the Edo child which is the original objective of the association.

“If you use the objective properly you will achieve your goals. Do not allow anybody to use you because you can see for yourself.”

Similarly, the first Edo President of the Niger Delta Students Union Government, Mr Scott Ogunseri, also assured the state government of the union’s support in delivery of ongoing infrastructure development across the state.

Ogunseri, who also led some members of his executive on a courtesy call to the governor, assured ” we will make Edo State proud and support the good works of the government”.

He commended Gov. Obaseki and the first lady for their immense contributions to the welfare of the students.

Alufohai congratulated them for their victory and urged the association to encourage more women participation in their activities.

“Do not be partisan. It is not about political party, but the interest of the Niger Delta students.

Responding, Alufohai said: “We are proud of the youths of the Niger Delta. Until we are able to save the country, do not relax and always let your voice to be heard in a right way.”(NAN)

