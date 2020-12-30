Edo steps up measures to contain second wave of COVID-19

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his government has reactivated the isolation and treatment facilities and disease surveillance protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Obaseki, in his broadcast Tuesday in Benin, said that the strategy was to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the spread and the death rate in the state.

“Even though we have created the capacity to respond to the new outbreak of COVID-19, our strategy to cope with the second wave is to decrease the incidence of the disease and the mortality rate.

“In order to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases and reduce deaths from this second wave, we must emphasise public enlightenment,” he said

He, therefore, warned the residents to as much as possible, avoid crowded places, close places and close contact with one another.

“We appreciate that during the yuletide period, there are normally a lot of interactions with family and friends.

“But unfortunately, we would have to sacrifice this old practice so that we can be alive to enjoy many more Christmases and year end activities in future,” he said.

He, therefore, enjoined them to observe the safety measures of COVID-19 as they celebrate the season with love and joy.

“As we celebrate this season of love, we must be circumspect so as not to lose our loved ones, in as much as government will enforce the rules relating to COVID-19 in Edo.

“It is important that each and every one of us take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and the people around us.

“We must abide by all public health and safety measures to ensure that we are safe,” he said. (NAN)