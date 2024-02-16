Friday, February 16, 2024
Edo State University admits 1,245 students

By Favour Lashem
The Edo State University, Uzairue, admitted  1,245 students  for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed this at the ninth Matriculation Ceremony of the   university on Friday.

“The 1,245 students admitted into the school met the conditions for the admission, and have been duly cleared.

My congratulation goes to them for successfully completing the clearance process” Aluyor said.

He urged the newly-admitted students to adhere to the university’s regulations and contribute to the its growth.

He advised them to be serious with their studies and make use the information and communication technology facilities in the university to advance their academics.

“The university, in partnership with Edo State Government, is committed to consistently providing world-class teaching and research.

“Here in Edo State University, emphasis is placed on discpiline and adherence to approved academic calendar, ” he said

