Monday, January 29, 2024
Edo speaker suspends Ojiezele for inciting disunity among members

By Favour Lashem
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, on Monday suspended the member representing Esan South-East, Sunny Ojiezele, for three months for inciting disunity among members.

Agbebaku, who announced Ojiezele’s suspension during plenary, directed the Sergeant-at-arms to walk the two-time lawmaker out of the hallowed chambers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojiezele is the first lawmaker to be suspended in the eighth assembly.

Meanwhile, the house has approved Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s request to access N2.2 billion Agricultural palliative loan with a repayment plan of N94.3 million within a period of 24 months.

Also, the house approved N9.1 billion as contractor, Finance and Bank Guarantee loan respectively from First Bank for the state government to construct some housing units in Asokoro, Abuja.

The approval was also to procure 50 CNG buses for the Edo City Transport Services (ECTS) and the construction of roads, and drainages in the new Coral city in Benin among others. (NAN)

