Edo Speaker felicitates Sen. Yisa Braimoh on his 80th birthday

By Ruona Isikeh

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun, has felicitated Sen. Yisa Braimoh on his 80th birthday celebration.

Onobun disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Benin.

He described the octogenarian who represented Edo North Senatorial District at the Senate from 2007 to 2011 under the PDP as `someone who has given his fair share in service to the nation’, and had done so meritoriously.

“The celebrant is a qualified professional engineer; and before he was elected a Senator, he had served as special advisor to two federal ministers.

“He also served as Chairman, Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC, and as a member in the Board of Directors of National Maritime Authority,’’ Onobun said.

He wished Sen. Yisa Braimoh a happy birthday, and also prayed for good health, prosperity as he enters another phase in his life.

“On behalf of the legislative members, directors and staffs of the Edo State House of Assembly, I wish you a happy birthday,’’ The Speaker said. (NAN)

