Edo Speaker Agbebaku, others defect to APC

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbebaku, speaker since June 16, 2023, under PDP, cited Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s constituency development initiatives as his major reason for leaving PDP to join APC.

The speaker defected alongside fellow PDP members, including Yekini Idiaye from Akoko-Edo 1 and Fada Sunday Igbiremonlen, who represents Esan Central in the state assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the defection increases APC lawmakers to 18, reducing the PDP’s assembly members to just six.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of APC, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru welcomed them and promised fairness and equal treatment.

Bashiru described the defection as a significant milestone for APC’s consolidation efforts across Edo, adding that the party was now stronger and more united.

Bashiru praised Gov. Okpebholo for good governance, especially his commitment to paying salaries regularly and his focus on infrastructure, including ongoing road construction projects in Ekpoma.

He said the defections reflected a political shift and growing trust in the APC administration, boosting its credibility and influence in Edo political landscape.

On his part, Okpebholo, who also welcomed the defectors, promised accelerated development for the state, supported fully by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and ongoing federal initiatives.

“Edo is experiencing real progress because of our president’s support for the people.

“The investments span roads, flyovers, education, youth employment, agriculture, and food security,” he stated.

He added that Edo would be crucial in re-electing President Tinubu in 2027, ensuring strong grassroots mobilisation and full political support from the South-South region.

“We’ll lead the South-South to support Mr President. With our structure and energy, this political mission will officially begin right here in Edo,” he affirmed.

Also speaking, former governor and Senator, Adams Oshiomhole described the Speaker’s return as homecoming, noting that Agbebaku played a foundational role in building the APC in Edo from inception.

The House of Representatives Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere expressed joy over Agbebaku’s decision, calling it strategic for political balance and stability in Owan and the entire APC structure.

“I commend Agbebaku for joining APC’s mission alongside Gov. Okpebholo in rebuilding Edo after the setbacks caused by the previous government’s mismanagement and neglect,” Ihonvbere said.

“It’s a pivotal moment for APC in Edo North and a significant victory for the Owan West chapter. The party now stands firmer and united,” he added. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)