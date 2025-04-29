Edo set to lead Nigeria’s poultry revolution with game- changing mega project

With a population of more than 230 million, Nigeria is still struggling to meet its poultry consumption needs but this problem is about to be addressed as the solution is coming from Edo State.

At the recently concluded Edo State Investment Forum, organized by Foreign Investment Network (FIN) in Dubai, a major turning point was set in motion, with plans to tackle the issue while the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the 42nd Oba of Benin, affirmed the royal institution’s commitment to sustainable food security and economic advancement, especially in Edo State.

The Oba of Benin was also honored with the FIN Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his unwavering dedication to cultural preservation, national unity, peacebuilding, and economic diplomacy.

It is important to note that the Oba of Benin has over the years championed inclusive development, supported youth empowerment, and consistently used his revered voice to attract investments to Edo State and beyond.

During the investment forum facilitated by Mr. Ahabue Anthony Borha, an expert in foreign direct investment and a member of Oba Ewuare II’s international investment delegation, top-tier global investors pledged strong support to partner with relevant bodies and invest in Edo State and Nigeria. The initiative equally has the backing of the Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, whose administration has prioritized agricultural transformation.

Mr. Amen Odigie, Managing Director of the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), who represented Governor Okpebholo, accepted the Distinguished FIN Emerging Governor Of The Year Award on behalf of His Excellency.

Governor Okpebholo was recognized for his impressive performance within just 100 days in office, particularly in revitalizing the state’s investment climate, initiating key infrastructural projects, and driving food security initiatives like the poultry megaproject. The award serves as both a celebration of his early success and an encouragement for him to continue delivering impactful governance.

Among the international investors who took part in the meeting are Jayesh Chandra Gupta, founder of Peptomist and Anirudh Pathak, Co-founder of AnimStok.com, who are anchoring a groundbreaking poultry megaproject in the state.

In collaboration with leading engineering consultant, Coruscate Engineering & Consulting, and under the technical leadership of the Managing Director Jad Abinader, the initiative will implement unified systems solutions to seamlessly integrate infrastructure, technology, and operational processes.

The proposed project, titled “Edo Feeds the Nation”, is spearheaded by AnimStok and advised by Peptomist, aiming to build the world’s largest digitally integrated, low-cost poultry ecosystem. The ambitious 5-year master plan will reduce chicken prices by up to 40%, create over 3,000 jobs annually—totaling 15,000 jobs in five years—and position Edo as Nigeria’s poultry leader with strong export potential to neighboring West African countries.

Key components of the project include:A 1000 -hectare poultry mega zone; On-site feed mills, hatcheries and processing plants; A full cold-chain distribution network; Use of global best breeds like Cobb 500 and Isa Brown ; and Export-focused free-range clusters and branded “Benin Gold” chicken for regional markets

The project is more than just infrastructure, it aims to transform Nigeria’s protein economy, and solidify Edo’s position at the heart of Africa’s agricultural renaissance.