Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths

Edo recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four resultant deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin at the daily virtual meeting of the COVID-19 taskforce, chaired by Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

Obi said the state government already ramped up sample collection and testing to curtail the spread of the virus and protect its citizens.

“We also recorded 50 more recoveries with 414 active cases that are being managed at various isolation and treatment centres,’’ he said.

Obi urged residents to complement government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all COVID-19 safety and health protocols.

“As the state government intensifies efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic, we appeal to everyone to support the government in safeguarding the health of all citizens by complying with guidelines against the spread of the virus.

“Wear your facemasks when in public, wash your hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and observe social distancing,’’ he admonished”

He charged citizens noticing COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operations Centre on toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance. (NAN)