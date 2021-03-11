Edo receives 81, 080 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Edo Government received 81,080 doses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in state,  , Ministry , Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, has said.

He said that vaccines were delivered along side syringes, also numbering

81, 080.

“We also received the adhesive code stickers the same number. And also, we had 810 safety boxes delivered to us. “With this, we will able to initiate our first phase of the vaccination in Edo.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki is extremely glad that this has been delivered to our state. “We are rolling out the vaccination as fast as we can. I must remind you that we have actually done all the preparations ahead of administration of the vaccines.

“We have trained care workers even the local government levels, and other trainings are ongoing.

“We will commence distribution of these vaccines to different locations where they will administered.

“Frontline workers will given the first dose of this vaccine and followed by political elite as well as traditional rulers, so we symbolically demonstrate that this vaccine is safe,’’ he said. ()

