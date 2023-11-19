Edo Professionals decry political blackmail in the selection of new CMD at Irrua Specialist Hospital

A group known as Edo Professionals has advocated the need for due process in the selection of a new chief medical director for the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, ISTH, in Edo State.

Specifically, the group has decried the antics of those seeking to politicise the process while also expressing strong feelings that Nigerians deserve the best form of healthcare services.

Its General Secretary, Dr. Joseph Omoruyi in a statement decried what it termed as the antics of unpatriotic people to undermine government’s good intentions for selfish and unpatriotic reasons.

“This is exactly what a faceless group of individuals are doing by seeking to interfere and or influence, the outcome of the selection of a new Chief Medical Director for the all-important Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, an institution that has accredited itself quite creditable in the last five years!

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is still in the process of selecting a new CMD for the hospital. Any form of clandestine or subterranean moves, including seeking endorsement or testimonials from traditional rulers can only be an exercise in futility. Only the best brain and possession of requisite managerial skills are good enough for Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

“We therefore view with concern the spurious claims of a shadowy group called APC Advocacy and Appeasement Group led by one Dr Gambo Halidu in its attempt to discredit a selection process adjudged to be one of the most transparent in the history of such exercise at the Federal Ministry of Health”, the statement read.

The group also decried what it termed as attempts to discredit the achievements of the acting CMD at the ISTH, Prof Reuben Eifedeyi whom they described “as a core professional specialist doctor working solely to advance the cause of the medical profession in Nigeria and across the world”.

The group also noted that the management of the hospital has debunked the unfounded allegation that Prof Eifedeyi granted an interview to a social media platform on the selection process for the appointment of a substantive Chief Medical Director for ISTH.

“Nothing can be more ridiculous because the acting CMD has a deep knowledge of civil service rules and regulations and would not do anything contrary.

“We wish to state categorically that the acting CMD did not and could not have granted an interview to any news media whether print, electronic or social media platform on the subject matter. In fact, the outcome of the selection interview has not been communicated and is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to announce after obtaining the approval of the President” the statement read.

