Edo Primary Health Care Agency commences polio vaccination April 9

By Ruona Isikeh

Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will, on Saturday, commence an “Outbreak Response” (OBR) on Polio virus.

The State Health Education Officer, Mrs Irene Uabor, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin, said that the exercise would hold in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to her, the exercise is aimed at combating the spread of Poliomyelitis type 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a polio virus, the causative agent of polio, is a serotype of the specie Enterovirus C in the family of Picornaviridae.

Uabor stated that the response team would target children between the ages of 0 and 59 months during the exercise which would end on April 12.

She added that the vaccines would be administered orally in all government’s health facilities and designated temporary posts, alongside the roaming teams.

“Parents and caregivers are advised to bring out their children and wards for the vaccination exercise, as health care providers will be moving from house to house, visiting religious houses, schools, crèches, recreation centres, markets and other places,’’ she said.

According to her, Polio is caused by 1 of 3 types of the poliovirus, adding that it often spreads due to contact with infected faeces.

She added that Polio often started from poor hand-washing and eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Uabor further stated that the vaccine was free, safe and effective for all children. (NAN)

