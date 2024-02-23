Edo primaries: Uzodinma neither sacked nor dropped – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed rumour that the Governor of Imo State, and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma, was sacked or dropped as the Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka in a statement clarified that Uzodimma was not replaced with the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, as reported in sections of the media.

He stated,”The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to reports in sections of the media suggesting that the Governor of Imo State, and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, was sacked or dropped as the Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, and replaced with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Bassey Otu.

“We wish to clarify that Governor Uzodinma was neither “sacked” nor “dropped”, as has been erroneously reported, but was unavoidably unavailable to lead the completion of the Party’s Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process due to his prior scheduled attendance of, and presentation of a report, to the National Economic Council meeting today February 22, 2024.

“As a result, His Excellency Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross Rivers State, who was the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, graciously accepted to serve as Chairman, and to complete the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process.”