Edo Poly  clinches Canadian govt’s 2020 research grant

The Gendered Design in STEAM programme at Carleton University, funded by Canadian Government’s International Development Research Council (IDRC), was awarded to 20 research teams in Africa, Asia and Latin America, with the 19 other teams domiciled in universities.

Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in reaction to the grant announcement, said the institution continues to prioritise Research and Development (R&D) as one of its core mandates, noting that the inclination to research is in furtherance of the target set by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for state-owned institutions to pursue innovative, technology-driven methods to solving society’s problems.

According to him, “We are very excited that we secured the grant from the IDRC. It is an interesting chapter for us in the polytechnic because we are committed to time and energy to one of our core mandates, which is research.”