Edo polls: Six APC aspirants for guber screening

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that six gubernatorial aspirants are to be screened for the party’s June 22, 2020 Primary Election.

The party’s Spokesperson, Mallam Lante Issa-Onilu disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

Issa-Onilu said six aspirants who have bought, completed and submitted the Party’s expression of interest and nomination forms include Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Godwin Obaseki, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

“In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process. Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable”, Issa-Onilu stated.

Related