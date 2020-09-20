Edo poll: ‘Nigeria has disappointed those who predicted massive disruption’ – SGF

Share the news













The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the governorship election in Edo State.

Mustapha said, against popular predictions, the election was quite peaceful except for few and isolated skirmishes.

“Nigeria has disappointed those who predicted massive disruption. The elections went well but for few hiccups, ” said Mustapha as he monitored early returns from the field.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission did fairly well and could improve on its performance.

