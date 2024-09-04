Edo Poll: INEC announces deadline for accreditation of media organizations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Thursday as deadline for accreditation media organizations for the forthcoming Edo state governorship election.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated,”In continuation of our preparations for the Edo State Governorship Election, the Commission wishes to remind all media organisations interested in the accreditation of their personnel that the portal closes tomorrow, Thursday 5th September 2024 at midnight.

“So far, 113 media organisations have uploaded the details of 865 journalists to cover the election.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that the deadline is sacrosanct. There will be no extension of time while unaccredited media organisations will not be allowed to observe voting in the field or collation of results at the various centres.”