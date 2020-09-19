Edo poll: Gov. Wike commends INEC, security agencies for peaceful conduct

Share the news













Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of Edo governorship election.

Wike made the commendation while addressing journalists at Government House, Benin.

He said: “For now I don’t have power to announce results, but from the reports we are getting so far from the field, I think we are happy.

“I want to commend INEC so far for making sure that people voted in different polling units.

“I will also commend the security agencies so far for making sure that there was no much violence and if that continues I think it’s progress.

“Election is a process, the collation has not be done; it’s after the collation we can now give final conclusion of our appraisal.

“So far, I can say they ‘ve done well.

“What we are saying is that they should maintain what has happened and INEC should make sure that nobody tries to change the will of the people; that is what we are saying.

“If it’s the All Progressive Congress (APC) that wins, let it be so. If it’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that wins, let it be so.

I think we are very happy with what we have now. I think we have over 2, 000 polling units results now.

“I think we are very happy and if it continues this way this election will be one of the best elections we will have had in Nigeria.

“It’s not just about voting. After voting, votes are counted and then you go for collation.

“This is the critical period and they should protect their collation centers wether at the ward level, local government level or state level so that everybody who has voted will be happy that there will must prevail.”

On the alleged sieged laid on him by over 300 policemen in his hotel room in Benin on Friday, he said the episode was now history.

“What happened yesterday has happened; you have seen me now, I have not left Edo,” he added (NAN)

