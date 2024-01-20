Edo Poll: Expression of Interest, Nomination forms available to all aspirants – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Edo Governorship Election is available for purchase and collection to all interested aspirants.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Friday, in Abuja.

Morka said screening and clearance of aspirants would be undertaken by a committee to be constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), in accordance with its Constitution.

“As stipulated in the released APC timetable and schedule of activities for Edo gubernatorial election, all interested aspirants are to make prescribed payments into the party’s approved bank accounts.

“They are to collect their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from the party’s National Secretariat,” Morka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that out of the party’s 29 governorship aspirants, only one has picked the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, which are being sold at #50,000,000 (Fifty million naira).

Mr Duro Meseko, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, at a recent news conference, announced that APC planned to adopt direct primaries to select candidates for the Edo governorship election, slated for Sept. 21.

Meseko said the decision was reached at the end of the party’s NWC consultative meeting with Edo stakeholders.

He urged the stakeholders to unite in trimming down the number of aspirants already in the race, and to play by the rules.

He advised them to explore internal party dispute resolution mechanisms, instead of dragging the party to court at the slightest opportunity. (NAN)

