Edo poll: APC constitutes committees for primary, appeal

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has constituted its primary election and appeal committees.

The committees were constituted during its meeting at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Acting National Chairman, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, was not among the sixteen members that attended the ceremony.

The party’s Spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Ajimobi was unavoidably absent and the NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

Issa-Onilu asserted that the action was backed by the Party’s constitution, which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity.

It also stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.

While the primary election is scheduled for Monday, 22nd June, 2020, the appeal is scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020.

