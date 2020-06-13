Edo poll: APC appeals committee confirms Obaseki’s disqualification

Share the news













All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee, on Saturday upheld the disqualification of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to participate in the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr Abubakar Fari at a press briefing with members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, on Saturday in Abuja, pointed out that there were discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s University of Ibadan certificate

“It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate,” the committee stated.

It further aligned itself with the APC screening committee over the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Obaseki.

The national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said the NWC would make final decision after it studied the appeal committee’s report.

