Edo PMAN mourns Uwaifo

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Edo Chapter, has paid tribute to the late music maestro, Prof. Victor Uwaifo, who died on Saturday.

The association caretaker committee’s chairman, Raphael Oboh, popularly known as “Oligbese”, in a statement on Sunday in Benin, described Uwaifo’s death as saddening.

Oboh said: “The entertainment industry the world over, Nigeria, and particularly Edo State, woke up to a very sad news of the demise of one the most popular Benin-born internationally recognised musician, song writer, performer and instrumentalist, Prof. Victor Uwaifo (MON).

“Your impact in the music and educational strata can never be over emphasised. Members of PMAN, Edo State Chapter, pray that God in his infinite mercy grants you rest in his bosom.

“We also pray God to give your immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We will subsequently announce further preparations as regards to our late music maestro’s passing.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that late Uwaifo passed on late Saturday in Benin at the age of 80 years. NAN)(

