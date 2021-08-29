Edo PMAN mourns Uwaifo

The Performing Musicians Association  Nigeria (PMAN), Edo Chapter, has paid tribute to the music maestro, Prof. Victor Uwaifo, who died on Saturday. 

The association caretaker ’s chairman, Raphael Oboh, popularly known as “Oligbese”, in a statement on Sunday in Benin, described Uwaifo’s death as saddening.

Oboh said: “The entertainment industry the world over, Nigeria, and particularly Edo State, woke up to a very sad news the demise one the most popular Benin-born internationally recognised musician, song writer, performer and instrumentalist, Prof. Victor Uwaifo (MON).

impact in the music and strata can never be over emphasised. Members PMAN, Edo State Chapter, pray that God in his infinite mercy grants you rest in his bosom.

“We also pray God to give immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We will subsequently announce further preparations as regards to our music maestro’s passing.”

The Agency Nigeria (NAN), reports that Uwaifo passed on Saturday in Benin at the age 80 years.  NAN)(

