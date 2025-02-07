Edo PDP’s Premature Ejaculation, By Kassim Afegbua

At the point of ex-Governor Obaseki’s descent from his elevated stature, he set up adhoc executives who were vested with various responsibilities, chief of which was to execute propaganda assignments to mislead the public. They were specifically given an assignment to saturate the Edo political media space with Goebellian instincts and expropriatory remarks that would help to wangle the unsuspecting public into thinking that Asue Ighodalo still had a chance to be the Lord of Osadebe Avenue. Since after he left, his rottweilers and vuvuzelas have been upbeat, with vaunted hoopla, working hard to galvanize public discourse about the thinking there was a mandate to reclaim. They boasted with the predatory grip of a fortune teller that their ninety two witnesses whom they had assembled, would provide evidence that would “shock” the world, in their own words, concerning the election. So, we had our minds set on that target, awaiting the ninety two witnesses to file out, to present their so-called evidence.

Quite abruptly, the PDP terminated their journey when they got to the 19th mark. With the BIVAS and iREV submitted to the Tribunal though conclusive examination of their contents had not been reached, the PDP and their propagandists had gone to town to sing hossana, thumping their chests that their “victory” is assured. However at the same point, the APC counsels were shell-shocked to be told of the petitioners’ premature withdrawal; immediately automating the termination of the witnesses orchestra. In spite of,and despite all the earlier vim. This political anticlimax might be a consequence of fatigue, stress and a weak circulatory system, as a result of the feasts of hostilities which the PDP used as aliments in their party. So near climax, when both partners were reaching for the political orgasm, the protagonist copped out and recoiled into its shell. The witnesses to the so-called electoral infractions suddenly lost their political mojo and stopped cold turkey. Their Ninety-two witnesses were winnowed to nineteen; and this near number attempted to speak of electoral activities in 4,516 polling units across the whole of Edo state. Most redolent of the powers of principalities.

Those nineteen witnesses of the PDP must be superhuman; they are the real Edo pipo! They were ubiquitous hence their ability to be and observe the activities in many polling units, concurrently, on Election Day,; documenting all the so-called infractions. The one they called “star witness” was left supine by his own contradictions, under cross-examination. With trembling lips and incoherent verbiage he stammered as he responded to the questions he was asked. As he traipsed his way through the process, he left his counsels thrown by his obvious contradictions that could have led them to think he was inebriated. Other witnesses were looking confused; their vainglorious bids to reproduce what they had been tutored to spiel was weightless. Their memories failed them; it was contradiction after contradiction. Rote learning has never been advisable; it almost always fails! What a shame for them now; especially with the recollection that at the end of every hearing, their hirelings and propagandists would rush to town to give their own cockeyed interpretations of what they understood from their dull assimilation; like overfed children asking for somebody to pluck off their teeth, believing they won’t eat again, the PDP witnesses came out of the court room each day, dancing before the music played. They said the BIVAS had been submitted and they expressed jubilation with gusto, that they’d seen the end of their vanquish. One take away from this is that if anyone was looking for political dilettantes, he should seek the entry door of the PDP. Their excitement and ejaculation so premature, has now left their following so flaccid; and the nothingness of their complaints is pellucid and paralytically shameful. Their grounds were glaringly baseless! Now no one wants to go underground with them.

Looking on the brighter side, the APC legal pundits have been most measured in their responses. The Governor, pacific as usual, has maintained his calm too; visibly unruffled by the distractions of his political opponents. Edo people are happy with him and happy to have him. Asue, and his party have now been put to rest; their case is now rested. May God bless the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo. May God Bless Edo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.