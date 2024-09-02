Edo: PDP ‘ll secure landslide victory in Oredo LG

The Edo Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says its candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo will record landslide victory in Sept. 21 election

By Usman Aliyu

The Edo Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says its candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo will record landslide victory in Sept. 21 election in Oredo Local Government.



Crusoe Osagie, Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the council in Oredo stated this during a news conference on Monday in Benin.

Osagie, who is also the Special Adviser on Media Project to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, described Ighodalo as the most viable candidate contesting in the Sept. 21 poll.



“We are just waiting for the day of the election and Edo people will massively votes for Asue Ighodalo because of the achievements of the PDP-led government.

“We are also calling on other people in the three senatorial districts and across the 18 LGs to join us to ensure we massively vote the right person in office.



“We also call on people across the political divides to join the moving train by supporting the PDP candidate in the interest of our people,’’ he said.



Osagie advised the people to put aside their party differences, bury primordial sentiments and support the candidate capable of sustaining the enduring legacies of PDP.



He said that the state needed a candidate with pedigree, intelligence and experience to pilot the affairs of Edo at this critical period in our nation’s socio-economic and political life.

Osagie said Ighodalo was a successful businessman, who before now, had been advising the state government on economic policies since the time of former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

He said that PDP candidate would use the debate being organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sept. 15. to showcase the full package of programmes for Edo, if elected. (NAN)