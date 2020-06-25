Edo PDP guber primaries: Delegates observe COVID-19 protocols

Share the news













No fewer than 2,500 delegates for the Thursday PDP Edo Governorship primaries in Ogbe Stadium, Benin, were subjected to observing the COVID-19 protocols, before entering the venue.

The delegates drawn from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state were subjected to temperature checks, hand washing as well as application of hand sanitiser as they were provided with face masks.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants, Rep Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Mr Ken Imasuagbon were expected to participate in the primaries.

Unconfirmed reports however said the other aspirants had resolved to settle their “disagreements” out of court and step down for Obaseki as the only aspirant.

Operatives of security agencies, including the Police, NSCDC, DSS as well public works volunteers, were stationed at strategic locations in the stadium.

Medical personnel were also on ground to ensure compliance with government’s directive on social distancing and other protocols during the exercise. (NAN)

