Edo PDP felicitates Ikimi at 77, says his vision inspires party

The Peoples Party (PDP), Edo chapter, on Saturday Benin, felicitated Chief Tom Ikimi, a former Minister , occasion his 77th birthday.

The PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, his congratulatory , said that Ikimi’s dedication, determination and vision inspired the party to give its best.

“Chief Tom Ikimi, your dedication, determination, and vision inspire us to always give our best.

“You have always been so inspiring to us and it is our pleasure and pride to be able to work with you.

“On behalf all PDP members Edo, we wish you a very happy birthday, good health and God’s guidance, as you continue to support, guide and us the upcoming ,” Aziegbemi said. (NAN)

