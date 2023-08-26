Edo PDP Conflict Resolution C’ttee submits report to Obaseki, confident of peaceful resolve

…Gov assures of speedy implementation of recommendations

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of measures to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, members of the PDP Conflict Resolution Committee have submitted their reports to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While presenting the Committee’s report to the Governor at the Government House in Benin City, the Chairman of the seven-man committee, Archbishop Anthony Okosun, said the committee is confident of a peaceful resolution.

Okosun said, “I want to thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve. We have gone around the eighteen (18) Local Government Areas of the State; we have identified the issues and pacified those aggrieved where possible. We have given the reports out. We believe by the special grace of God, when you have gone through, there are many things to be resolved and peace will finally reign in PDP.”

In his remarks, the Edo State Governor assured of speedy implementation of recommendations by the committee, noting, “I want to thank you sincerely for the very diligent and speedy work you have done by going round to meet members of our party; those who are aggrieved, those who had concerns and issues had spoken across the eighteen LGAs of the state.”

Obaseki added, “I want to sincerely appreciate the commitment, interest, and passion that you displayed during the course of the assignment. I want to assure you that as the leader of this party, I will go through this report very speedily and in very great detail and we have to begin to implement your recommendations immediately. I want to thank you for this work of keeping our party flag flying.”

Recall that the seven-man conflict resolution committee was set up and inaugurated by Governor Obaseki in the first week of August.

Other leaders of the party at the presentation are the State Chairman of the PDP, Anthony Aziegbemi and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha.

