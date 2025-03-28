Edo PDP condemns extrajudicial killing of seven people in Edo

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the action of a mob in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government of the state, which lynched and burned seven persons suspected to be kidnappers.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

A statement by Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee on Friday in Benin said that the residents had to resort to reprisal attacks due to rampant cases of kidnapping, rape in the community.

“The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, had to take to the floor of the Senate to raise the alarm over the issue, ” Aziegbemi said.

Aziegbemi noted the indigenes having suffered repeated killings, abductions, and rape in the past few months, have become paranoid and out of frustration, had to resort to extrajudicial killings.

He sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to him, for the safety of our people and to put an end to these mindless killings, raping, abductions, and destruction of property, the federal and state government must act fast.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the safety and security of Edo and its people.

“The people of Uromi, after the mayhem of yesterday, have been living in fear due to the possibility of reprisals from the relatives and communities of those killed by vigilante operatives.

“As we speak, the area has been deserted, and everyone is in hiding for fear of the unknown, “he added.

Aziegbemi warned that if the relatives of those who were gruesomely killed by the vigilante operatives regroup and launch an attack on the Edo community, it could lead to a full-blown war within the state. (NAN)