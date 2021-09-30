Edo PDP chieftain vows to always deliver votes for APC House of Reps member

A chieftain of the PDP in Edo, Chief Etinosa Ighodaro, vowed on Thursday to always deliver votes in his Iyowa community to Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo).

Idahosa represents Ovia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Chief Ighodaro made the vow at the inauguration of a new block of six classrooms at Ezuwarha Primary School, Iyowa, near Benin, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

Construction of the block of six classrooms was facilitated by Rep. Idahosa.

It has a headmaster’s office, staff room fitted with conveniences, desks and chairs for the classrooms.

Ighodaro said his open declaration irrespective of party affiliation, was meant to appreciate the lawmaker who had performed to the satisfaction of his constituency in his two years as the representative.

“I was the APC chairman in Ovia North East Local Government before I moved to the PDP last year, yet, Idahosa still honoured me with this project when I cried to him about it.

“We will always give him our support irrespective of party affiliation. That is our resolve in this community,’’ he stressed.

Pupils of Ezuwarha Primary School also expressed relief that with the inauguration of the classrooms, they would no longer be taught under leaking roof s.

They said that with the new classrooms, the old and dilapidated building that served as classrooms for years would be vacated for the new one.

A Pupil of Primary 5, Osayumen Osifo, who noted that the school’s classrooms were always flooded whenever it rained, commended the facilitator of the new block of classrooms.

“We were always drenched in our classrooms when it rained and with the new classrooms, we are happy that this won’t happen again,’’ she said.

Luke Abraham, a Primary 6 Pupil, said: “we always feel sad whenever it rained; our classrooms were always full of water.’’

Some members of Iyowa community also told the News Agency of Nihgeria (NAN) that the inauguration of the project was an attestation that promises could only be fulfilled by a “man of sound mind, satisfaction and love.’’

The community Secretary, Elder Festus Igbinomwanhia, who spoke on its behalf, said history had been made with the project inauguration.

“Rep. Idahosa is a pacesetter; he has broken the barrier and obstacles that hitherto militated against others from fulfilling in full measure their campaign promises in Ovia Federal Constituency,’’ he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rep. Idahosa said he hoped to execute and inaugurate at least 100 impactful projects in Ovia federal constituency before the expiration of his four-year tenure. (NAN)

