Edo, Ondo Polls: Argungu says security operatives must monitor, crush all subversive elements

As the nation counts down on the Edo and Ondo states Governorship elections, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni has demanded the highest level of professionalism from security operatives who will be providing security services during the off season Governorship elections in the twin States of Edo and Ondo States holding in September and November this year.

DIG Argungu said the operatives especially the Nigeria Police Force, the lead Agency in election security must work to protect lives and properties of citizens before, during and immediately after the elections.

The PSC Chairman who delivered a key note address today, Thursday, August 15th 2024 at the Election Security Management Symposium organised by JoshTech Security and Safety Consult Ltd in collaboration with the University of Lagos (UNILAG Consult) said the security Agencies must also ensure the safety of electoral Officers and other stakeholders.

He said they should do necessary identification, surveillance and monitoring of all known possible subversive elements, “terrorist groups, political dissidents, pressure groups and other criminal elements”.

DIG Argungu also noted that the security personnel should as a matter national importance maintain peaceful conditions, law and order around the Polling and collation centres.

He said the staff of the Commission will continue to carry out oversight functions on Policemen on election duties to protect the integrity of the elections.

The Symposium which held at Merit House, Maitama Abuja was for seasoned security Chiefs, Experts, Policy Makers, Researchers, Selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs’), Party Chieftains and delegations from the Electoral umpire.