Edo, Ondo: APC governors confident ‘party will resolve all current challenges’

The Progressive Governors’s Forum, PGF has assured party members that it was confident that all current challenges roiling the party will be resolved.The Forum also assured that the party will emerge stronger.

These positions were contained in the resolution of Teleconference Meeting of Progressive Governors signed by the Forum’s chairman,Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who is also the Governor of Kebbi State.

The resolution said, “Progressive Governors held an emergency teleconference meeting on Saturday, June 13, 2020 and resolved as follows:Unanimously reaffirmed the commitment of all Progressive Governors to work for the unity of our party;

“Collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo States 2020 Governorship elections.

“Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.”

