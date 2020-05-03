Edo: Okpebholo vows to produce Esan Governor

Ambassador Cedrack Okpebholo, the national chairman of Grassroots

Development Party of Nigeria GDPN is a year older.

Over the years, especially on this day-April 3 every year, friends and associates come together to reflect on the remarkable qualities that

define Okpebholo, a quintessential Edo man whose quest for social

justice, built on the pillar of altruistic nationalism, has landed him

on a revolutionary struggle.

Born in Amedokhian, Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of

Edo State, Amb Okpebholo’s unbridled passion for developmental

leadership in political governance in Nigeria became prominent as he

presently pre occupies himself with the daunting task of good

governance

as the National coordinator, United political Parties for Good Governance, UPPG

Despite residing in the United Kingdom for a longtime, Okpebholo never

lost touch with home as he pioneered and currently sits as National

Convener, Esan For Governor 2020, an agenda that seeks to prominently

propagate for the election of an Esan indigene into the Edo state

government house.

Speaking with select journalists, Okpebholo who thanks God for sparing

his life to see another year, made a fresh commitment to the Esan

governorship struggle saying that “I am using this auspicious occasion

of my birthday to reach out to our brothers and sisters in other

senatorial districts to see reason and support Esan in the September

19 governorship contest. This appeal is anchored on the spirit of

fairness and equity. In the days ahead, I will be leading my team to

meet one-on-one with leaders in the other senatorial districts on this

subject matter. I am very sure they would listen to us because they

know what is good and right” he said.

He added that “with my over two decades experience in economic

matters, having worked with the British Revenue and Benefits Sector, I

know what is good for Edo State under an Esan governor.

We have done it before and we will do it again, this time, we would

place Edo on global map. Edo, under Esan man governor, will not fail.

My brothers in other districts can take my promise to the bank,” he

assured.

While urging citizens to embrace laid down cautionary measures against

further spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he appealed to state and federal

governments to roll up their sleeves for workable strategies to curb

the disease.

Just like fine wine that gets sweeter as it ages, Okpebholo, a family

man, is growing in strength while exuding amazing strides with

predictable happiness and success on the way.