Edo: Obaseki commends 6th Assembly for deepening Democracy

#TrackNigeria: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has commended the 6th Assembly of the State House of Assembly (EDHA), for its outstanding contributions to the state democratic processes.

Obaseki said this at a dinner organised by the state government for the outgoing and incoming members of the assembly on Thursday evening in Benin.

The governor noted that the 6th assembly was not a rubber stamp but a progressive one, they passed many bills and resolutions, which brought immense positive change to the state democratically.

“I want to thank you for helping us ultiise the tools of democracy, which has assured us that we can develop our society.

“I don’t think many governors in the country were lucky to receive the cooperation we got from you.

“I want to thank you specifically for the passage of the Anti Community Development Association Bill, which has helped us to make the state more business friendly for development.

“The quality of work put into the bills sent to the 6th assembly for consideration was amazing, and they have stamped their feet in the sand of the nation’s democracy.

“I urged the new assembly to build on the foundation laid by their predecessors and operate an open partnership with my administration because my administration operates an open book and have nothing to hide.’’

He also urged the new assembly to work towards having all the laws of the state as Edo laws, as against the Bendel laws that were still operational.

The outgoing speaker of the 6th assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, commended the opportunity given to the house to contribute to the development of the state.

He noted that the house passed not less than 71 Bills and moved over 200 resolutions during its tenure and prepared a nine hour documentary to showcase its achievements and activities.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Anselm Ojezua, commended the outstanding performance of the 6th assembly, saying their impact was remarkable and helped in achieving the successes recorded by the executive. (NAN)