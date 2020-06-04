Edo: Obaseki appoints Stewart as Commissioner

Share the news













The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes “immediate effect.”

“The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation. His appointment takes immediate effect,” he said.

Mr. Efe, until his appointment was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City.

He hails from Ward 9, Egor Local Government Area (LGA) in Edo State.

He was a top contender as Chairman, Egor LGA, in the last local council elections, but stepped down for party interest.

Related