Edo NYSC calls for expansion of facilities at Permanent Orientation Camp

The Edo Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Adebayo Ojo, has appealed to the state government to build more facilities at the corps Permanent Orientation Camp. Ojo, who made the appeal on Monday at the Swearing-In Ceremony of 2020 Batch “B” A1 Orientation Course at the NYSC camp in Okada in the Ovia North Local Government Area of the state said the new structures were needed to accommodate more corps members and officials.

He disclosed that the male hall in the camp had been named after Gov. Godwin Obaseki and the female hostel after the Director-General of the corps, Brig.-Gen. Shaibu Ibrahim. Obaseki, represented by his deputy Philip Shuaibu, urged the corps members to take the activities seriously to adequately equip themselves towards becoming employers of labour.

“The NYSC scheme was designed to serve as a medium for national unity and integration while assisting in ensuring the even-spread of the much needed professional manpower in the country through the deployment of young graduates to states other than their states of origin”. “The management of the scheme has taken steps to introduce the skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training programmes … all geared up towards making you better Nigerians during the service year,” the governor said. (NAN)