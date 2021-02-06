Edo NUT bows to stakeholder pressure, suspends 3 week-old strike –Officials

Public primary school teachers and head teachers in Edo, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teacher (NUT), on Friday, suspended their three-week old industrial action with a call on the state government to urgently meet their demands.

The union’s decision to suspend the action was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held in Benin-City.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the state NUT chairman, Pius Okhuleliegbe; NUT Assistant Secretary, Mike Itua, state Chairman of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Ehileboh Thomas, and the state Secretary of the All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).

The union directed all heads and teachers in the state’s public schools to resume work on Monday, Feb. 8.

The NUT said it resolved to suspend the strike in consideration of the various interventions made by stakeholders in the education sector of the state.

“In consideration of the various stakeholders and their special passionate appeals to the union, to allow them join in resolving the industrial dispute between government and the NUT, Edo State Wing in session at the end of deliberations resolved:

“That the 19 day-old indefinite strike action by public primary school heads and teachers in Edo be suspended and is hereby suspended.

“That all public primary school heads and teachers in Edo should resume work on Monday Feb 8, 2021.

“That any form of victimisation against union leaders should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.

“That Edo Government should utilise the opportunity of the suspension, to urgently meet the demands of the union, so as to restore hope and confidence between government and the union”, the communique said.

The union commended the genuine efforts of the national leadership of the NUT, members of the Edo Government Transition Committee, NUT Edo Wing Elders Council and Edo office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, among other stakeholders, which, it said, was aimed at having the issues in dispute amicably resolved.

It also applauded its members for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the strike action for the past 19 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had on Jan. 18 embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demands with the Edo Government.

The demands included the payment of 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of some teachers, and guarantee of the payment of primary school teachers’ monthly salaries on or before the 27th of every month as directed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, as well as correct implementation of the 30 per cent Special Allowance for Teachers, in schools for challenged children. (NAN)